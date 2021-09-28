Luzerne County Council tables ordinance regarding county employees and vaccinations

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County employees who don’t want to be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccination aren’t off the hook just yet.

Luzerne County Council voted to table a proposed ordinance that would have prevented county employees from being forced to get the shot. Councilman Harry Haas proposed the idea.

Haas says he’s not anti-vaccine, but argued he wants to make sure no one is forced to get a shot. Luzerne County employs more than 1,500 people.

County officials estimate that more than half of them have already been vaccinated for COVID-19. Council members say they could bring up the ordinance at a later date.