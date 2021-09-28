Luzerne County Council tables ordinance regarding county employees and vaccinations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County employees who don’t want to be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccination aren’t off the hook just yet.

Luzerne County Council voted to table a proposed ordinance that would have prevented county employees from being forced to get the shot. Councilman Harry Haas proposed the idea.

Haas says he’s not anti-vaccine, but argued he wants to make sure no one is forced to get a shot. Luzerne County employs more than 1,500 people.

County officials estimate that more than half of them have already been vaccinated for COVID-19. Council members say they could bring up the ordinance at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos