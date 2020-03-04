Luzerne County Council looks to sell properties

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In the market for a new home or property? If you are, you may want to contact the Luzerne County Council.

County officials are working on a plan to sell thousands of properties that are either owned by the county or under the control of the county.

There are thousands of properties that are sitting idle and not being used or taxed. County leaders say they want to change that sooner rather than later.







May we offer for your consideration… a now closed and dilapidated former juvenile detention center? It is located on River Street overlooking the county prison. This is one of the properties that could be offered up for sale.



“We got properties all over the county. Some are very tiny, some parcels left are scraps of land that have no ingress or egress. Some are big like the juvenile detention center,” said Harry Haas, a Luzerne County Council member.

The majority of those properties are so-called repository properties that made their way through tax sales and the court system and are now under the control of the county.



“Any property on the tax roll is going to bring in revenue. That helps everybody out because everybody pays taxes. So, the more properties that are viable that are bringing in revenues for the county and other entities, that’s better for the government,” Harry continued.

But, fellow Luzerne County Council member Walter Griffith is sounding the alarm.



“So the county has the responsibility to sell those properties at the best price they can so we can get them off the repository rolls and onto the tax rolls.”

But Griffith insists that is not always the case.



“The problem I’m having is we are giving these away for $500 without knowing if the property is actually worth more than that and the taxpayers have a right to get as much money as they can for those properties.”

All of these properties, unlike the juvenile detention center, are not owned by the county. They are under control of the county. County officials are expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks about what their plan will be to deal with these properties.