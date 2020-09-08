Luzerne County Council rejects proposals to review Shaheen Mackey’s death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Proposals to look into the death of Shaheen Mackey did not get passed during Luzerne County’s virtual council meeting Tuesday night.

Mackey died two days after an incident at the Luzerne County Prison in 2018. In response to public outrage over the incident, Luzerne County Council members discussed three proposals to look for cracks in the system.

Tuesday night, Luzerne County Council members decided they will not seek further review of county prison inmate Shaheen Mackey’s death. The meeting began with public comment.

“It’s still being passed around like a hot potato with no one wanting to take responsibility. I feel the county is extremely fortunate that another death hasn’t occurred,” Jason Car of Saylorsburg said.

Council members discussed three proposals intended to seek accountability and reform during the virtual council meeting, but all of them failed.

Councilman Walter Griffith Jr. proposed a resolution to create a Luzerne County Correctional Facility Investigation Committee to review conduct, policies and procedures of the facility and its employees and look into incidents that occurred there, like Mackey’s death.

Council majority rejected the idea. They also rejected Griffith’s proposed resolution for the county to encourage the DA to request a state attorney general’s office investigation into Mackey’s death.

“I just think it’s appropriate to get an unbiased look at this situation by somebody who is not a county employee, not a county official. And if the findings from the attorney general are clear, then it’s fine,” Griffith, Jr. said.

County Manager David Pedri proposed a resolution to hire the law firm, Troutman Pepper for $75,000 to conduct an outside review of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and look into Mackey’s death. However, the proposal did not even make it to a vote.

“Leadership requires you making the best decision with the facts you have even if it might not be politically popular,” councilman Harry Haas said.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office previously conducted an investigation into the incident and cleared the corrections officers of criminal wrongdoing.