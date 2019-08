(WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has ruled the death of a Wilkes-Barre man a homicide.

25-year-old Jeremy Soto died in June just days after he suffered a serious head injury. Police say he got into a fight May 31 with a 19-year-old man on North Main Street in the Diamond City.

Soto was knocked unconscious. The coroner determined Soto’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and his manner of death a homicide.

No word yet if charges have been filed.