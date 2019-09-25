Luzerne County Coroner resigns

(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has learned the Luzerne County Coroner has resigned.

Dan Hughes abruptly resigned Tuesday. He was appointed to the position in March. County Manager David Pedri tells us former Luzerne County Sheriff Jack Robshaw will take over as interim Coroner effective immediately.

Pedri adds: “I have no doubt the office will continue to run efficiently.”

That position has been posted online and anyone eligible is encouraged to apply. No additional details are being released at this time due to it being a personnel matter.