LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy officially identifying a woman who was found deceased at her home in Larksville on August 13th.

The report says through a DNA analyzation the decedent was identified as 38-year-old Patricia Walski.

The woman died from a gunshot wound ruled as homicide.

Police are still looking for Richard Walski, the victim’s husband who was known to be the last with her before the incident.