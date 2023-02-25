NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials tell Eyewitness News the Luzerne County Coroner was called to help investigate a reported shooting in Nanticoke today.

Neighbors on Loomis Street, Nanticoke, tell Eyewitness News they heard about five or six gunshots go off around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“We heard about 5,6 shots and he thought it was a backfire — garage obviously — but automatically I knew it was gunshots,” said Ron Walker, Nanticoke.

Police shut down the entire street while they investigated the scene.

“We just heard the gunshot[s] goes off and then we start hearing sirens and cops just showing up,” said Devin Mohabeer, of 3D&R Auto Repair.

The Luzerne County Coroner tells us their office was called to the hospital for the incident. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Investigators were unable to speak with Eyewitness News as this is an ongoing incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.