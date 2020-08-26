Luzerne County Community College sees increase in enrollment

by: Julie Dunphy

Coronavirus

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – LCCC is seeing an active surge in enrollment and expects it to continue over the next couple weeks to exceed last year’s enrollment.

The college has socially distanced learning in place, and has made classrooms bigger by using nontraditional classroom spaces as well as knocking down walls to make rooms bigger. 

Wipes are also available for after desk use.

Hand sanitizer stations can be found all over campus with floor and wall signage reminders for social distancing and masks.

