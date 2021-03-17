Luzerne County Community College remembers those lost to COVID

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County Wednesday dozens gathered to remember the hundreds of lives lost to COVID-19.

Over the last year, more than 700 Luzerne County residents died from the virus, affecting hundreds of families in our community.

Numbing numbers. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday for Luzerne County and the state.

“But we aren’t here to recognize numbers, we’re here to recognize people you know, students,” Pastor Craig Mark with Askam United Methodist Church said.

First responders gathered with members from the Luzerne County Community College Tuesday to mark one year since the start of the pandemic and to pause to remember those who died.

“It was very nice we could come out here and show our support to commemorate all those who have lost their lives,” Naticoke Fire Deparment Interim Fire Chief Mark Boncal said.

LCCC president Tom Leary hopes the community turns a page to and learns from the kindness that’s been expressed to each other over the past year.

“We also remember that there is never time lost by visiting a grandfather, visiting a mother, saying something kind doing something, doing something for others,” Leary said.

The administration says the past year has been a challenge for their students and community

The community college returned for the spring semester in February offering in-person, online or hybrid classes, keeping in mind that each student has a different need during the pandemic. Some even lost their jobs, but despite the obstacle, many still chose their education.

“Or you know the 30-year-old woman who’s a single mother raising two children who suddenly she’s the teacher at home and she’s also trying to learn in the classroom here. But she didn’t give up,” Leary said.

“And for that reason, I’m just proud of our community college students and their ability, of their ability to remain focused not only on their families and their personal lives and their health and their well-being but also remain connected to this goal and this idea of career and degree obtainment,” LCCC Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Rosana Reyes said.