Luzerne County Community College nursing program filling a need during COVID

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Community College’s nursing program has been helping fill a community need of nurses for nearly 50 years.

The program helps provide qualified and competent registered nurses during the national nursing shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCCC is not immune to an obstacle impacting nursing schools across the country: a need for more nursing teachers. An escalating shortage of these teachers impacts hospitals, schools, and private facilities.

