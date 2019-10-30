Luzerne County Community College Clothing Closet Opens

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local college is helping its own and then some by providing clothing to those in need.

Luzerne County Community College held a grand opening Tuesday of its Clothing Closet. It features free clothes in all shapes and sizes for students and the community at large.

The new and gently used casual and business clothing can be borrowed or kept. It ranges from socks and shirts to pants and dresses and even suits and ties. The LCCC Clothing Closet is coordinated by the college’s Brothers and Sisters In Christ or BASIC Club along with the Business Club.

“We thought oh, wouldn’t that be cool if we just had it here on campus just like we have the food bank and so we decided to take the initiative,” senior and BASIC Club member Bethany Bowser said.

“It’s a joy to come to work every day and be around people that have this kind of caring and community,” Business Club advisor and accounting professor Lori Dunn said.

The LCCC Clothing Closet is open weekdays from 9 until 2 in Building 7 on campus.