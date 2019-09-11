Luzerne County Community College 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 18 years ago Wednesday, our nation faced one of the worst moments in American history.

Thousands died from terrorist attacks, and each year we continue to honor and remember those who lost their lives. Over 100 people came out to the Luzerne County Community College’s Remembrance Ceremony and Brick Dedication. Thomas Leary, LCCC’s president, appreciates the public coming to the event to honor the 9/11 anniversary.

“I think it’s important for us to renew the spirit and the hope of what everybody is looking forward to as they remember the past,” says Leary.

Remembering the past is something that some will never forget the morning of September 11.

“Unbelievable shock… we just all stood there and cried, not knowing what was going to happen next,” says Nanticoke resident, Lorraine Beck.

Ryan Evans, a student in the LCCC Journalism program, gave a speech during the ceremony and shared what he remembered on that horrific day at only eight years old.

“I was too young to really understand the magnitude of what was happening, but I knew that it was tragic,” Evans explained.

But as a U.S. Navy veteran, he feels that day changed his entire life perspective.

“I do come from a military family, both of my grandfathers are vets. I think that helpless feeling I had when I was eight years old watching the news that day, 13 years later kind of came back,” Evans added.

For many, today’s ceremony is to honor those who will never be forgotten.

“It means a lot, because my brother was in the service, he served three years in Vietnam and they never got recognition,” says Nanticoke resident, Larry Beck.

The ceremony featured a flag raising, singing of the national anthem, and a bell ringing.