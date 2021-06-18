Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center receives donations from area Kiwanis Clubs

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE 28 WYOU 22) – The Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center received a number of comfort items for children.

It was a project of the Back Mountain, Wyoming Area, Mountain Top and Tunhkhannock Kiwanis Clubs.

The CAC also received a check for over $2,800.

The money was collected by students from the Lake-Noxen Elementary School during a fundraiser called ‘Penny Wars’ and the Tunkhannock Kiwanis Club.

“Kiwanis is an international organization and their focus is improving the world one child and one community at a time, so, helping the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center is a wonderful way for us to give back to the community and to the children in our own area,” Back Mountain Kiwanis President Carrie McDonald said.

“All of these items that you can see that were delivered today, are all going to go directly to our community children, for anyone who needs these who comes through our doors daily,” Executive Director of the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center Shannon Peduto said.

The Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center provides services to abused children and their families.