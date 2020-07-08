Luzerne County Central Court closed due to COVID-19 concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough confirms that Luzerne County Central Court on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre is closed Wednesday because of COVID-19 concerns.

Judge Vough says an attorney, who was working in Central Court Tuesday morning, found out later in the day that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

He called court officials today about the test. Central Court was closed for a deep cleaning and sanitizing today. The attorney will be tested Wednesday for COVID-19.

If he tests positive, then court officials will decide their next step which may include asking anyone who was in the court to quarantine for 14 days.

Court officials have already begun the tracing process to find out who was in Central Court and may have been in close contact with the attorney.

Central Court may remain closed tomorrow, pending the results of the test given to the attorney today.