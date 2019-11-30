Luzerne County Bridge Project to Begin

(WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of drivers are bracing for about a year and a half of traffic delays thanks to a major bridge project in Luzerne County.

The bridge over Route 29 near Sugar Notch and the entrance to Hanover Industrial Park will get new beams and a new deck. The nearly $4 million project is set to begin Wednesday, December 4th.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane as crews remove and replace the key pieces to the bridge. The entire project is set to be completed in July 2021 in this part of Luzerne County.