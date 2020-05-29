Luzerne County announces reopening of offices

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County offices will begin reopening Monday, June 1st.
The court facilities are the first ones to re-open. Business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Security screenings will take place at each building and visitors must consent to a no-contact temperature screening. Anyone exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in. Face coverings are required.
Only litigants, counsel, and witnesses will be allowed to attend hearings.
Specific department information can be found below.
Luzerne County Courthouse:
- The only public entrance open will be the handicapped entrance in the rear.
- Mapping/GIS Department – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- District Attorney’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Treasurer’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Elite Revenue Solutions (Agent for Tax Claim Bureau) – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s Department:
- Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for Gun Permits from Luzerne County residents between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Luzerne County Courthouse 200 North River Street Wilkes-Barre PA 18711 at the secure drop box located at security.
- Upon receipt of the requested documents, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department will schedule an interview to complete the permit process.
- Please go to the Sheriff’s page of the Luzerne county website for more information.
Protection From Abuse Office:
- Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- An individual seeking a Protection from Abuse Order outside of these hours should report to their local police department or the on-call Magisterial District Judge.
Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts:
- The Prothonotary and the Clerk of Courts will accept filings at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Payment must be for exact amount.
- Attorneys and pro se litigants are encouraged to electronically file documents if possible.
- Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail.
- Bail posting will be by appointment during normal business hours. Please call the Office, 570-825-1585, Press 1 to schedule an appointment.
Court Administration – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Luzerne County Courthouse Annex:
All physical offices remain closed to the public at this time.
Recorder of Deeds
- Filings will be accepted by mail or e-recording only.
Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court
- Filings will be accepted by mail
- Attorney Probates will be handled through Skype only
- Pro se probates will be by appointment only on Monday’s between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office
- Marriage License applications will be handled through Skype. Procedures are posted on the Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court webpage.
- Court filings for Orphans Court will be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Filings will be time stamped. Payment must be for exact amount.
- Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail
Bernard C. Brominski Building
Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Family Court motions for pro se individuals without access to email will be held on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Domestic Relations – In person payments allowed all other services by appointment only.
Penn Place Building
- Elections Bureau – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 2 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Licensing – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Planning & Zoning – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Controller’s Office – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Human Resources – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Public Defender’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Adult Probation & Parole and Juvenile Probation – Regular in-person reporting remains suspended. The offices and services are open/available by appointment only.
- Court Collections – Payments are accepted online and by mail, with plans to resume in-person payments by mid-June.
- DUI Program and Community Service – AHSS classes will resume remotely in several weeks. Program payments are accepted by mail or phone. Program questions can be directed to duiprogram@luzernecounty.org or communityservice@luzernecounty.org.
Luzerne County Records Center – Remains closed to the public at this time.