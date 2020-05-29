Coronavirus

Luzerne County announces reopening of offices

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County offices will begin reopening Monday, June 1st.

The court facilities are the first ones to re-open. Business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Security screenings will take place at each building and visitors must consent to a no-contact temperature screening. Anyone exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in. Face coverings are required.

Only litigants, counsel, and witnesses will be allowed to attend hearings.

Specific department information can be found below.

Luzerne County Courthouse:

  • The only public entrance open will be the handicapped entrance in the rear.
  • Mapping/GIS Department – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • District Attorney’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Treasurer’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Elite Revenue Solutions (Agent for Tax Claim Bureau) – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department:

  • Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for Gun Permits from Luzerne County residents between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Luzerne County Courthouse 200 North River Street Wilkes-Barre PA 18711 at the secure drop box located at security.
  • Upon receipt of the requested documents, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department will schedule an interview to complete the permit process.
  • Please go to the Sheriff’s page of the Luzerne county website for more information.

Protection From Abuse Office:

  • Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • An individual seeking a Protection from Abuse Order outside of these hours should report to their local police department or the on-call Magisterial District Judge.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts:

  • The Prothonotary and the Clerk of Courts will accept filings at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Payment must be for exact amount.
  • Attorneys and pro se litigants are encouraged to electronically file documents if possible.
  • Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail.
  • Bail posting will be by appointment during normal business hours. Please call the Office, 570-825-1585, Press 1 to schedule an appointment.

Court Administration – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Luzerne County Courthouse Annex:

All physical offices remain closed to the public at this time.

Recorder of Deeds

  • Filings will be accepted by mail or e-recording only.

Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court

  • Filings will be accepted by mail
  • Attorney Probates will be handled through Skype only
  • Pro se probates will be by appointment only on Monday’s between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office
  • Marriage License applications will be handled through Skype. Procedures are posted on the Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court webpage.
  • Court filings for Orphans Court will be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Filings will be time stamped. Payment must be for exact amount.
  • Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail

Bernard C. Brominski Building

Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Family Court motions for pro se individuals without access to email will be held on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Domestic Relations – In person payments allowed all other services by appointment only.

Penn Place Building

  • Elections Bureau – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 2 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Licensing – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Planning & Zoning – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Controller’s Office – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Human Resources – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Public Defender’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Adult Probation & Parole and Juvenile Probation – Regular in-person reporting remains suspended. The offices and services are open/available by appointment only.
  • Court Collections – Payments are accepted online and by mail, with plans to resume in-person payments by mid-June.
  • DUI Program and Community Service – AHSS classes will resume remotely in several weeks. Program payments are accepted by mail or phone. Program questions can be directed to duiprogram@luzernecounty.org or communityservice@luzernecounty.org.

Luzerne County Records Center – Remains closed to the public at this time.

