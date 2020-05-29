Luzerne County announces reopening of offices

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County offices will begin reopening Monday, June 1st.

The court facilities are the first ones to re-open. Business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Security screenings will take place at each building and visitors must consent to a no-contact temperature screening. Anyone exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in. Face coverings are required.

Only litigants, counsel, and witnesses will be allowed to attend hearings.

Specific department information can be found below.

Luzerne County Courthouse:

The only public entrance open will be the handicapped entrance in the rear.

Mapping/GIS Department – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

District Attorney’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Treasurer’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Elite Revenue Solutions (Agent for Tax Claim Bureau) – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department:

Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for Gun Permits from Luzerne County residents between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Luzerne County Courthouse 200 North River Street Wilkes-Barre PA 18711 at the secure drop box located at security.

Upon receipt of the requested documents, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department will schedule an interview to complete the permit process.

Please go to the Sheriff’s page of the Luzerne county website for more information.

Protection From Abuse Office:

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

An individual seeking a Protection from Abuse Order outside of these hours should report to their local police department or the on-call Magisterial District Judge.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts:

The Prothonotary and the Clerk of Courts will accept filings at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Payment must be for exact amount.

Attorneys and pro se litigants are encouraged to electronically file documents if possible.

Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail.

Bail posting will be by appointment during normal business hours. Please call the Office, 570-825-1585, Press 1 to schedule an appointment.

Court Administration – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Luzerne County Courthouse Annex:

All physical offices remain closed to the public at this time.

Recorder of Deeds

Filings will be accepted by mail or e-recording only.

Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court

Filings will be accepted by mail

Attorney Probates will be handled through Skype only

Pro se probates will be by appointment only on Monday’s between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office

Marriage License applications will be handled through Skype. Procedures are posted on the Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court webpage.

Court filings for Orphans Court will be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office in the main courthouse Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Filings will be time stamped. Payment must be for exact amount.

Requests for certified copies will be processed by mail

Bernard C. Brominski Building

Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Family Court motions for pro se individuals without access to email will be held on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Domestic Relations – In person payments allowed all other services by appointment only.

Penn Place Building

Elections Bureau – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 2 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Licensing – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Planning & Zoning – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Luzerne County Federal Credit Union – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Controller’s Office – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Human Resources – Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Public Defender’s Office – Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Adult Probation & Parole and Juvenile Probation – Regular in-person reporting remains suspended. The offices and services are open/available by appointment only.

Court Collections – Payments are accepted online and by mail, with plans to resume in-person payments by mid-June.

DUI Program and Community Service – AHSS classes will resume remotely in several weeks. Program payments are accepted by mail or phone. Program questions can be directed to duiprogram@luzernecounty.org or communityservice@luzernecounty.org.

Luzerne County Records Center – Remains closed to the public at this time.