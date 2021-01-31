Luzerne County Animal Response Team holds drive-thru pet pantry in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency animal response team in Luzerne County is working to help families feed our furry friends.

The Luzerne County Animal Response Team organized a drive-thru pet pantry. Sunday, about 70 pre-registered people came out to Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston for the group’s third giveaway.

Organizers say many people came by for dog or cat food and litter. The events started right about when the pandemic hit to help families in financial distress and take one more thing off their mind.

“It might be $15 or $50 of food, but it’s one less thing that they don’t have to pay for out-of-pocket. They can focus on a bill, or gas, food, whatever they need for themselves,” Luzerne County Animal Response Team coordinator Tracey Morgan-Chopick said.

Organizers say the drive-thru is for anyone in financial hardships. It’s not limited to people impacted by COVID-19. For more information, visit luzernecart.us.