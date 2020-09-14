Luzerne County animal refuge looking for answers after injured dog brought in

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A stray dog found in Luzerne County is getting the care it needs. But that’s only after being brought in with alarming conditions.

“I, always, would love to tap into a dog’s brain and say ‘where have you been and what have you been up to,’ because we get a lot of strays are in bad shape,” Blue Chip Animal Refuge president Marge Bart said.

An idea that would be particularly useful after Bart and the Blue Chip Animal Refuge crew got an unexpected delivery.

“We had some folks drive up in their car and they said they had found this dog in their grandmother’s backyard,” Bart said.

A 5-7-year-old male pit mix had nails growing back into its pads, swollen legs and looked to Blue Chip like it had been through some sort of blunt force trauma.

“I’m hoping we can locate the owners and someone knows something. A lot of times we can’t and I think that someone has to know something about this dog,” volunteer Gianna Roberts said.

The pup may have been brought in from a backyard in Ashley Borough to Dallas, but Blue Chip has an online following that extends throughout Luzerne County and beyond. Now scores of animal lovers want answers.

“My heart just goes out to, why can’t this dog can’t fend for himself at all, he can’t even walk. So how did this happen and why did somebody allow that to happen?” Bart said.

A post on social media gained at least 100 comments and roughly 600 shares.

“The community is always willing to help us and like I said we try to help the community,” Bart said.

This is an all too common occurrence for this animal refuge and organizations like it.

“Don’t just abandon your dog, take it somewhere and have somebody help you with it because they’re living creatures. To me they’re all like children. I will treat them the same way I will treat any human being,” Bart said.

“We’re not going to stop until every dog gets a home,” Roberts said.

Blue Chip Animal Refuge made sure to get the stray immediately into veterinary care. Their goal is to get him back in good health and find a forever home.