Luzerne County SHINE hosts inaugural Family Resource Night

(WBRE/WYOU) — Helping families learn what community services are available to them was the purpose of an event at Wilkes University Tuesday afternoon.

Luzerne County SHINE hosted its first-ever Family Resource Night. Those attending were able to receive information on everything from health services to career planning. 400 SHINE family members were invited to the information event.

“So that our families can do a one stop shop and learn about the resources our community has to offer,” director Carol Nicholas said.

SHINE, which stands for Schools and Homes In Education provides after-school programs for a number of area students.