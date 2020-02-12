Luzerne County SHINE hosts inaugural Family Resource Night

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Helping families learn what community services are available to them was the purpose of an event at Wilkes University Tuesday afternoon.

Luzerne County SHINE hosted its first-ever Family Resource Night. Those attending were able to receive information on everything from health services to career planning. 400 SHINE family members were invited to the information event.

“So that our families can do a one stop shop and learn about the resources our community has to offer,” director Carol Nicholas said.

SHINE, which stands for Schools and Homes In Education provides after-school programs for a number of area students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos