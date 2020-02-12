NEPA cardiologist offers latest technique to treat PAD

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Charley horses or muscle cramps in the leg can be quite painful.

Imagine living with that pain all day long. That’s the reality for millions of people who suffer from a circulatory condition called PAD. There are treatments available including a relatively new one.

PAD stands for peripheral artery disease. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller met with a Scranton-based cardiologist. She explained the condition and the technique she offers patients that gets them back on their feet pain-free in practically no time at all.

A medical method called lumivascular therapy is used to treat the condition called PAD. Great Valley Cardiology Commonwealth Health Cardiologist Deepika Kalisetti, MD said, “We actually physically remove the atherosclerotic plaque from the artery.”

For about the past 15 years, removing that plaque could be done through minimally invasive surgical procedures called atherectomies. But lumivascular therapy which is the latest version gives cardiologists like Dr. Kalisetti an advantage the others didn’t.

“It utilizes imaging meaning we visualize, we see what we are treating in the artery and that is first of its kind,” she said.

Because the catheter device used in lumivascular therapy is equipped with a tiny camera and fiber optic cable, Dr. Kalisetti can see exactly where peripheral artery disease exists.

“So we treat only portions of disease and leave the normal artery alone,” she said.

Dr. Kalisetti offers lumivascular therapy to her patients who are dealing with mild to moderate amounts of plaque. The procedure typically takes one to three hours. As for relief from that chronic leg pain, Dr. Kalisetti said “They find a remarkable difference within the cath lab itself.”

Patients are sent home later that same day.

“And the next day when they are back home, walking around at home going up and down the stairs they do find symptom relief,” said Dr. Kalisetti.

Patients with desk jobs often return to work the next day after the procedure. Dr. Kalisetti added that patients with PAD who also have kidney disease often benefit best from lumivascular therapy.