Luminary memorial walk in Scranton honors those lost to COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A powerful, visual reminder of NEPA’s tragic battle with a pandemic.

In the last year, Lackawanna County lost hundreds of residents to the pandemic. Tuesday evening, Lackawanna Heritage Valley worked with NEPA Strong to put together a luminary memorial walk to honor the lives lost, and help the community move forward.

430 luminaries lit a half-mile stretch of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton. One for every Lackawanna County resident who died of COVID-19.

“Their lives did mean something. It isn’t just a number,” Elaine Madus said.

Lackawanna Heritage Valley organized the memorial walk, and encouraged people to write their loved one’s name on a luminary. Elaine Madus of Clarks Summit was there with her daughter Ashley to honor her late husband Joe.

“It will be a year April 14 that he died of COVID rather unexpectedly,” Madus said.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first life lost to COVID-19 in Lackawanna County.

LHVA Community Engagement manager Justin Topa says the self-guided luminary walk was a time for somber reflection.

“To honor their legacy and show their families that we’re here to support them as we reflect on the past year,” Topa said.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti says the luminaries serve as a powerful reminder.

“You can really see the numbers for your own community and helps us understand what we’ve all been going through and understand why it’s so important that we continue to mask up, that we continue to focus on this virus and make sure that we don’t have many more lanterns to add,” Cognetti said.

“He was the best husband anyone could want and the best father and that’s all I know he would want to be remembered for and he’s really really missed,” Madus said.

Topa says the power of the community coming together helps these families heal.

Exactly one year after the first COVID death in the county, roughly 40,700 Lackawanna County residents have been fully vaccinated.