Loyalsock Township High School Class of 2020 says goodbye

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Social distancing and limits on large gatherings kept them apart for months but the joy of Graduation Day was strong enough to bring together more than 100 families Friday night in Lycoming County.

Loyalsock Township High School senior Class of 2020 graduated on campus as friends and family watched from their cars.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and time for the kids and I have to say that Loyalsock Township has done a rocking job. They have done the best they can and so far it has proven to be a wonderful experience for the kids,” mom of 2020 graduate Kimberly Jones said.

“We’re just grateful to have it. There for a while we though it wasn’t going to happen at all,” mom of 2020 graduate Vicki Shimko said.

“Looks like an in-person graduation. I know it is not on the football field but I think this is going to be even more memorable,” mom of 2020 graduate Nicole Reed said.

“They knew what these kids were suffering under with having the end of the year taken away from them and they wanted to make sure something was special under the constraints they had and they’ve done it,” father of a 2020 graduate, Mark Porter said.

“Well like any father I’m incredibly proud. He’s done very well. He’s made it through this odd time and ready to move on,” graduate father Rich Trowbridge said.

“We’re so proud. He’s worked so hard for everything that he’s done. You have the little baby one day and the next thing you they’re off to college,” graduate mom Becky Hutchinson said.

“This is crazy to be around everybody. It feels weird. We had our practice this morning and it was the first time we’ve all been together in so long. It was really nice,” graduate Makenzie Shimko said.

“While it’s bittersweet to be graduating, I know everybody’s going to do amazing things in the future so I’m just excited to see where everybody goes after this,” graduate Curtis Trowbridge said.

“I’m going to Penn State and major in immunology and infectious diseases and I hope to go to med school after that,” graduate Natalie Van Dort said.

“I have chosen to go do Duke University and majoring in Computer Science and minoring in finance,” 2020 graduate and class president Alex Reed said.