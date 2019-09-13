Lowering costs of prescription drugs being discussed

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some lawmakers are proposing ways to bring the cost of prescription drugs down in Pennsylvania.

The House Democratic Policy Committee is holding hearings across the state focusing on healthcare in Pennsylvania. One of the key points is the rising cost of prescription drugs.

Lawmakers at the hearings are discussing bills to help reduce the prices. Representative Mike Zabel (D) – Delaware County, says drug prices have risen five times faster than the rate of inflation over the last 10 years.

“Some people have to make a choice in whether they’re going to pay their rent, keep their house, or fill their prescription. And that’s unsustainable and something we have to fix,” Zabel said.

Zabel has co-sponsored a bill to put a $100 monthly cap on the cost of insulin. Other bills in the House include House Bill 10-42 which would create a state prescription drug pricing task force and House Bill 568 which is about promoting transparency in drug prices.