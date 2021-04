EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An area business is among three companies getting financial help from the state.

National HVAC Manufacturing Company, LLC was approved for a 15-year low-interest loan through NEPA Alliance. The loan comes through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to help business operations.

The nearly $270,000 loan will go towards renovating its facility in Wyoming Borough, purchasing new equipment, and creating a couple full-time positions.