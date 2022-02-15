‘Love Should Not Hurt’: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February is commonly known as the month of love, but it’s also a month dedicated to raising awareness of teen dating violence.

Love should not hurt. That’s the powerful message a student shares about teen dating violence on a poster at the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton.

“It involves a lot of different things. So it involves physical violence, which is probably what everybody thinks of when they hear teen dating violence, but what’s more common for teens is emotional abuse and digital abuse,” Women’s Resource Center Teen Educator Patty McLain said.

McLain teaches a program called Safe Dates to students grades 7-12 in Lackawanna County. The curriculum focuses on dating abuse education and prevention.

“We spend a lot of time educating teens about that so they can be aware of the red flags but also be aware of their own behavior, because a lot of times some of the unhealthy behaviors are really subtle, so the more they’re aware, they can help their friends, they can make sure they’re in good healthy relationships, that could also make sure that how they’re treating other people is healthy, too,” McLain said.

One in three teens are affected by dating violence. McLain says many keep quiet about it.

“Probably the most alarming trend that I’ve seen in middle school, high school, and probably even some older students is that they are more worried about getting in trouble than they are doing the right thing,” McLain said.

The theme of this year’s Dating Violence Awareness Month is “Talk About It.” It empowers young people and those around them to engage in meaningful conversations, in the hopes of stopping abuse before it starts.

“Asking good questions is one of the skills that we teach them, but it’s also something that we can all do as caring adults and community members, is help them feel comfortable talking so that we can give them the support, the resources, whatever they need so that they can grow through these things,” McLain said.

The Women’s Resource Center offers free prevention education classes for schools in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.