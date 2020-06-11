Louisiana couple charged in investigation of unlicensed distribution of regulated List 1 chemicals

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Natural Advantage LLC a/k/a Taste Advantage LLC, a chemical manufacturer headquartered in Oakdale, Louisiana, entered a deferred prosecution agreement and was charged in a criminal information with the unregistered distribution and exportation of regulated List 1 chemicals.

Carol Callahan Byrne and Dr. Brian Byrne, both of Oakdale, Louisiana, also were charged in a criminal information with the failure to report List 1 chemical manufacturing to the Attorney General.

Natural Advantage entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, under which the

United States has agreed to defer prosecution of the company unless it fails to comply with the

terms of the agreement. Pursuant to the deferred prosecution agreement, Natural Advantage has

agreed to forfeit $1,938,650.10, which represents the gross revenue of its List 1 chemical sales.

The company also has agreed, among other things, to undergo annual audits for List 1 chemical

compliance, the results of which will be reported to the United States.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Carol Callahan Byrne served as the

Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Brian Byrne served as the Chief Executive Officer of Natural

Advantage, a company that manufactured chemicals for customers in the flavor, fragrance, and

cosmetics industries.

Among the chemicals manufactured by Natural Advantage were Piperonal, Heliotropine, Phenylacetic Acid, Isoamyl Phenylacetate, and Ethyl Phenylacetate, all of which were List 1 chemicals that, in addition to legitimate uses, are also precursor chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine and ecstasy. List 1 chemicals are subject to extensive regulations, including licensing requirements for distributors and regular reporting to the United States.

As alleged, beginning in approximately January 2011, and continuing until January 2017,

Natural Advantage distributed and exported in excess of 1,550 kilograms of List 1 chemicals to

customers in the United States and worldwide, without obtaining the requisite registration from

the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and despite being warned by the DEA not to

distribute List 1 chemicals. None of the chemicals are alleged to have been diverted to narcotics

traffickers.

Company executives are alleged to have known of Natural Advantage’s unlicensed

distribution of List 1 chemicals, and of arrangements to use other domestic companies as

intermediaries to sell List 1 chemicals to foreign customers who discovered that Natural

Advantage was not licensed and refused to purchase the chemicals.

Company executives also are alleged to have concealed Natural Advantage’s List 1 chemical activities, including, as alleged against Carol Callahan Byrne and Dr. Brian Byrne, by failing to file annual manufacturing reports with the Attorney General.

“The defendants in this case violated the law when they sold and exported nearly $2

million-worth of precursor chemicals, without following the regulations and procedures designed

to ensure that these chemicals do not end up on the black market,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “As

part of our responsibility to help protect the public from dangerous drugs, this office will

continue to ensure that companies properly handle List I chemicals.”

“By intentionally evading the regulations in place for List I chemicals, Natural

Advantage greatly increased the possibility that these chemicals could end up in the hands of

cartels for the production of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and other dangerous and illicit

substances,” said Jonathan A. Wilson, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Philadelphia Field

Division. “In light of the rise of methamphetamine use in the United States and the damage it

causes to our families and our society, DEA will continue to enforce these regulations and seek

out these violators.”

The case was investigated by DEA Diversion Investigators. Assistant U.S. Attorney

Phillip J. Caraballo, and the Financial Litigation Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office are

prosecuting the case.