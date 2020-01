STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop in Stroudsburg for the Wednesday, January 29th drawing.

The winner will not be known until they come forward and their winning ticket can be verified.

If you buy a ticket that is a winner, you have one year to claim it. Sign the back and contact your nearest Lottery Office.