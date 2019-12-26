Lots of drivers expected to be on the roads

(WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday’s nice weather makes traveling a little easier.

And AAA predicts more Americans than ever will hit the road Thursday. Nearly 105 million Americans hit the road for their holiday destination, almost a four percent increase compared to last year.

And Thursday could be the worst day of the year for some drivers. You can expect traffic delays to nearly double your trip time. AAA also says it will be a record-setting holiday travel season in general.

From December 21st through January 1st, it expects more than 115 million Americans will travel by car, plane, train, bus, or cruise ship. That’s the most in nearly 20 years.

Experts say Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. is when the roads are expected to get very busy.