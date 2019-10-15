Looking to the future while saving the past in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preserving the past and looking to the future. That’s the mission regarding a landmark building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, a building that many in the community had given up for dead.

It’s known for its spires and amazing architecture, and it has been a part of the Wilkes-Barre skyline since 1906. But the home of the Shriners has been vacant for about a decade. Enter the group called the Irem Temple Restoration Project, headed by Christian Wielage. Three years ago they rallied the community to save and restore the massive structure.

“Well, actually, the more time we spend in the building the more we realize that this project is not nearly as big as we thought it was – believe it or not,” Christian Wielage, Chairman of the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

The structure is sound, now it’s just a matter of getting rid of the old and updating the interior.

“What we have is a lot of scraping, plastering, painting, and pointing that needs to be done,” Wielage said. “The more we pull up carpets and look what’s underneath it the better… and better it looks. It’s very exciting.”

The overall restoration of the building was expected to cost around $10 million. But that number could change as the building appears to be in better condition than originally expected.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project has received state grants totaling $1 million dollars. The project is also raising funds.