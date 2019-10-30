Looking to help Helpers and Heroes

(WBRE/WYOU) — The number of volunteer emergency responders in the commonwealth is reaching critically low levels.

Now, Pennsylvania lawmakers and emergency responders are advocating a package of bills called Helpers and Heroes. It contains nearly two dozen initiatives. They are designed to encourage volunteerism, offer better access to training and provide flexible funding options for emergency responders.

It also provides funding options for emergency response organizations. It’s designed to help ensure fire and ambulance organizations continue providing life-saving services.

“Well it’s crucial because it helps departments not just get people in but once you get them in, you’ve got to get them trained. There’s dollars that goes towards that. You need to keep their interests up in the service. If they’re not involved and consistently progressing, they tend to fade away from that service,” David Dymeck, deputy fire chief of Williamsport Bureau of Fire said.

The legislation passed in the House and is now waiting a vote in the state senate.