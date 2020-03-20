Looking out for small businesses

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Fred Keller is looking to provide relief for small businesses in the area.

He sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urging them to include significant and immediate small business relief in any COVID-19 response package.

He also wrote a letter asking the governor’s request for a declaration of emergency to be handled rapidly so local small businesses have the resources they need to be successful. Keller says it’s crucial to offset added costs and loss of income for small business due to the coronavirus.

“When you look at our communities, small businesses are most of our businesses in the commonwealth and they employ our friends, our families, our neighbors, and it’s important that those jobs are available because that’s really the best economic impact for American families, is those small businesses,” Keller said.