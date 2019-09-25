Looking for people to help Pick up the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Litter is an ugly mark on Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. That’s why the Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau is cleaning up.

“We started working with the Council of Governments of Monroe County to see how we could get more townships involved, as well as getting volunteers involved to really help fight against litter in the Pocono Mountains,” Brian Bossuyt, Executive Vice President of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said.

Thousands of tourists flock to the Poconos to get away from the city each year. Bossuyt says keeping the area clean will make sure those people return.

“We like to keep the area clean as well as just make it look very beautiful for all visitors coming to Pennsylvania,” Bossuyt said. “We are the gateway from New York and New Jersey on Route 80, as well as Route 84, so people coming into the area, the first thing they see is the roadways coming into the Poconos.”

If you want to help in the cleanup, sign up at Pick up the Poconos before the end of the day today.

The cleanup takes place on Saturday, September 28th.