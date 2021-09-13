Looking back on deadly shooting that led to Eric Frein manhunt

BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the largest manhunts to ever take place in our area began seven years ago Monday.

Corporal Bryan Dickson was killed, and Trooper Alex Douglass was critically injured in an ambush at the Blooming Grove State Police barracks on the night of September 12, 2014.

Law enforcement kicked off a massive search for the suspect Eric Frein. Frein was on the run for 48 days before he was captured.

He was later convicted, and sentenced to death in 2017. Frein remains on death row.