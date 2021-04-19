Looking ahead to the May Pennsylvania primary

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re just under a month away from the May primary. And it’s a unique one this year.

We’re just two weeks away from the deadline to register to vote and it’s important to note this primary election because all voters are eligible to vote on ballot questions.

“There are three amendments, questions to amend the Pennsylvania constitution and one statewide referendum and that is open to all voters,” Luzerne County election director Bob Morgan said.

In the May 18th primary election all registered Pennsylvania voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on those four ballot questions.

But before you hit the polls there are some deadlines to note. The last day to register to vote or switch your party affiliation is May 3rd and the last day to request mail-in ballots is May 11th.

“And actually there’s no extended time period for the return of mail-in ballots. They must be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day,” Morgan said.

You can drop off your mail-in ballot at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections at 20 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. There will also be three other drop boxes for mail-in ballots across the county, including Nanticoke, Pittston and Hazleton.

You can also vote in person.

“All the polling places will be open and if anyone has any questions about the location of their polling place they can certainly call our office,” Morgan said.

The elections director in Luzerne County says although it’s a primary election, there are a lot of races on the ballot locally.

“It includes councils and mayors and constables and members of school boards so these are the offices that actually touch us the most on a daily basis,” Morgan said.

Again May 3rd is the deadline to register to vote. May 11th is the last day to request a mail-in ballot and May 18th is Pennsylvania’s Primary Election Day.

Volunteers are also needed for working on Election Day. For more information, visit the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections website.