(WBRE/WYOU) — We have learned a respected religious leader from the Wyoming Valley has passed away.

Monsignor Joseph G. Rauscher passed away Friday morning. Monsignor Rauscher was the longtime pastor of Saint Nicholas Parish in Wilkes-Barre. His viewing will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Saint Nicholas Church on South Washington Street.

The funeral will be from the church on Thursday at 10 a.m.