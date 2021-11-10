Long Pond man found guilty of 2020 burglary

PAUPACK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Long Pond man was found guilty of burglary and other felony charges.

According to a press release from the Wayne County District Attorney’s office, Jehovah Maldonado, 26, was found guilty of burglarizing a residence in Paupack in September 2020.

According to the release, jewelry, cash and guns were taken from the residence and Maldonado and a woman were later found in a Lackawanna County hotel with a bag of jewelry.

Maldonado was found guilty of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and illegal possession of a firearm.