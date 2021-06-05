Long lines for the ecycling event in Jessup

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It seems we’ve all faced the dilemma of what to do with broken-down electronics that pile up around the house.

A local IT consulting firm came up with a solution and many people decided to take advantage of it.

A long line of cars with their trunks full weren’t taking people on vacation but, instead, on a trip to finally get rid of unusable or outdated electronics.

“Four TV’s and four batteries,” Brian White of Archbald said.

White and a couple hundred other drivers rolled into the parking lot of Bedrock Technology to discard electronics no longer needed or wanted.

“Well the one TV I have here I’ve had in my back room for about seven years,” White said.

Everything from televisions, computers and printers to microwaves, telephones and batteries were unloaded. So were a lot of other things in between.

“It’s just our way to give back and help the community and get some of this, you know, equipment out of the landfill and into the right hands,” Bedrock Technology regional manager Colby Kalinowski said.









Improper e-waste disposal can contaminate the air, soil and water and also harm our health. This event helps prevent these discarded electronics from doing that.

“Some of the components are extracted out of them and the rest of the equipment is actually shipped back to the manufacturers because they’re responsible for, you know, taking that stuff back,” Kalinowski said.

And this doesn’t just help the community physically. Part of the $20 e-cycling fee goes to Friendship House in Scranton.

“They help people with mental health needs so we’re happy to support them,” Kalinowski said.

And help households unburden themselves from e-clutter.

Organizers say some cars were already in line at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m.-noon e-cycling drive. Bedrock Technology teamed up with “Advanced Recycling” for Saturday’s event.