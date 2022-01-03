Long line for COVID tests in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID tests are in big demand.

There was a long line of cars on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston Monday. People were lining up for blocks to get a COVID test at Commonwealth Health First Hospital. They say this is the only testing site in the area that has overnight results.

Other sites have a three to four-day wait for results. Some getting tested are concerned after New Year’s Eve celebrations. Others are being cautious because their work has them in contact with many people. Peter James from Plymouth said he waited in line for around two hours.

“Well I was here earlier and then I left, which was a mistake because when I came back it was out on the avenue. I left hoping it would go down but it got twice as big,” James said.

“I can’t believe it this is at least five, six blocks around the corner up there. This is just incredible,” Tom Simko of Harding said.

The drive-thru clinic is closed right now, but it will be open again Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.