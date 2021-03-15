Long-awaited renovations begin on the Berwick House

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Berwick House and two neighboring buildings on West Broad Street in downtown Tamaqua are getting a modern upgrade, according to Senator David G. Argall and Representative Jerry Knowles.

The 13 apartments in the Berwick House are getting upgrades to the existing units, elevator, HVAC system and the roof of the building.

The other two buildings will have four units rehabilitated after being vacant for decades.

Tamaqua Mayor Nathan Gerace stated, “As our community grows, housing is an important factor in a downtown. I’m thankful to Senator Argall and Representative Knowles for fighting for funding for these projects. Tamaqua has an abundance of hard-working citizens and groups that help Tamaqua grow and thrive every day. This is a great example of the projects that continue to help Tamaqua take the next step of continued revitalization.”

The project received a $350,000 Affordable Housing Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, a $500,000 grant from the PennHOMES program and $485,000 in low income tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Authority. The estimated total development cost for the project is $5.7 million.

A total of seventeen apartments will be made available when completed.