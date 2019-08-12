Long-Awaited Bridge to Open in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A project that began in 1992 is finally open to the public to use.

The Delaware & Lehigh Trail that spans several counties opened its Mansion House Pedestrian Bridge Monday morning.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the story from Jim Thorpe — where hiking and biking are king.

A celebration for the opening will be held Wednesday, August 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 p-m…

Be sure to bring your bikes or hiking shoes.

Official Release:

JIM THORPE (August 9, 2019) –Jim Thorpe Borough, the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, and Carbon County Commissioners are pleased to announce that the long-awaited D&L Trail: Mansion House Pedestrian Bridge will open to the public on August 12, 2019.

A celebration will be held from 5pm to 7pm on August 28th along the trail just south of the Mansion House Bridge. Please join us to commemorate this momentous occasion!

Much like the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Bridge that once connected travelers to Old Mauch Chunk near this point, the Mansion House Bridge will soon connect travelers to all of Carbon County without contributing to traffic, providing an economic engine and a healthful resource for residents.

With the completion of this project, Carbon County becomes the first of the D&L Corridor’s 5 counties to have a fully connected trail.

This connection was made possible by partners and investments in Jim Thorpe made by PennDOT, Carbon County, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Jim Thorpe Borough, William Penn Foundation, and the D&L organization.

Support for the project was generated by all those who participated in Bike for the Bridge events over the last 5+ years and passionate trail users who continually advocated for this project. The Mansion House Bridge and Lock 1 Retaining Wall were constructed in 2 phases over 2 years after 25 years of planning, engineering, and permitting.

The project was first conceived by the D&L in 1992 and broke ground in spring of 2017. The through-truss weathering steel bridge was assembled and installed by Latona Trucking of Pittston.

The retaining wall and trail resurfacing were built by Don E. Bower of Berwick, PA. After years of answering the question, “when will the bridge open?” it’s an honor for all of the partners to announce this opening and the completion of the Carbon County section of the D&L Trail. The Mansion House Pedestrian Bridge stands as a testament to the dedicated work of these partners and the enthusiasm of those who have long been expecting its opening.