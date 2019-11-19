Lock Haven University Library Marks a Milestone

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday marked the Lock Haven University Stevenson Library’s 50th anniversary.

An open house was held on Monday afternoon. Guests enjoyed refreshments as they took a trip down memory lane looking at the library’s memorabilia.

Faculty and staff gathered together as well as retired library employees.

“So its really just for them to see the library again bc in some cases its been years and years and just to get together and share stories and appreciate the history. We still know that we fill an important void for students,” said Joby Topper, Library Director.

Lock Haven University will also be celebrating 150 years in 2020.