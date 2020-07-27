Coronavirus Response

Lock Haven University announces changes for fall 2020 semester

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven University announced they will have mostly remote learning for the fall 2020 semester.

This includes limited on-campus residency and limited exceptions. Most courses will transition to remote delivery, however, there will be some hands-on and experience-based courses that include face-to-face instruction.

This includes studio art, labs, clinicals, and some first-year-experience courses. These will have a limited number of students enrolled in the courses. Any face-to-face activities and instruction will still end before Thanksgiving on November 20th as previously planned.

International students, students experiencing hardship and students enrolled in face-to-face courses will be able to apply for on-campus residence by completing a housing exemption form.

