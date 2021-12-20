Location of Williamsport City Hall debated

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The debate about the future location of Williamsport City Hall continues, with more about its history and why some feel it should be repaired.

Just last week, the building sustained even more water damage from a broken coil. One council member says it’s been a staple in the community for over 100 years and believes the city should keep it.

Completed in 1891, City Hall in Williamsport has become one of the city’s most historic buildings.

“In the 1970s, they needed to expand, so they built a new federal building and there was an effort to save the old one. They were going to tear it down but they preserved it and decided to move city hall in there,” Taber Museum Curator of Collections Scott Sagar said.

The building was home to City Hall from 1979 until late summer 2021. Because of its history and ability to house city offices and the police department, city council member Adam Yoder thinks it should stay that way.







“Where the police are stationed right now, that’s only a temporary measure. We don’t have a long-term home for the police and it’s going to take a while to figure that out if we don’t stay in there,” said Yoder.

Even though it’s vacant, the ramp outside City Hall was just completed. Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter says this had to be done regardless of the building’s future.

“That’s completely unrelated obviously to anything happening with the water damage and everything inside City Hall, that was related to the consent decree and the lawsuit that we’re under,” said Mayor Slaughter.

However, the council must vote on their plans for the building by the spring.

“There’s a deadline to the consent decree, which is March of 2022 to have the improvements done,” Slaughter said.

They’re hoping to continue the City Hall discussion during their next meeting on January 6th in the new year so that they can have a plan before that deadline in March.