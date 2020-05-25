Locals turn to fishing for a hobby, distraction

SUSQUEHANNA, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With the holiday weekend in full swing, some people have a hobby that they say helps them get away from it all, including the pandemic.

“I’m nymph fishing. Come out here, get out in nature, do a little fishing, just relax and forget about reality for a little while,” said Buddy Krisler of Dickson City.

“It’s very relaxing. You forget about everything. My son is up there at the top of the run and we spend time together. It’s good to just get out of the house,” said Jim Breslosky of Weatherly.

“It’s a very nice river. It’s nice to be out but it’s always extra to catch the fish. It’s always nice to catch the fish. It’s the icing on the cake. You catach a fish wether it’s 4 inches or 20 inches it’s a good day,” said Tom Cerep of Scranton.

“Being out here and forgetting about all the crazyness. Catching a fish is a bonus. It’s always nice to catch a fish but just to get out and be in nature. Be outside,” said Krisler.