Locals react to the search for Richard Walski

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wife is shot dead and her husband hasn’t been seen in months.

Now investigators say he’s responsible for her murder. State police have been looking for Richard Walski from Larksville since August. They believe he killed his wife Patricia then took off. And, that evidence found before her death supports their theory.

Police say Walski is likely alive, armed and dangerous and possibly still in the area. State police were out again Tuesday looking for evidence. People Eyewitness News talked with are nervous he hasn’t been located yet.

“I did see it on the news and I’m very concerned about it because he is not found yet,” Lauren Kupka of Plymouth, said.

It’s the talk of the town.

“If they’re saying that he’s in the area, I’d suggest people be safe while they’re out walking around. Not me personally, I’ve lived around here. This is my neighborhood not his,” Rich Conway of Nanticoke said.

Law enforcement on the hunt for Walski, accused of killing his wife. It all started on August 13th when Patricia Walski was found dead in their Larksville home. She was shot in the head.

Her body was in a trash bag and hidden behind a door that was secured with screws. Walski was initially a person of interest, but he and his dog were nowhere to be found. A few days after the murder, his abandoned pickup truck was discovered under a bridge in Plymouth Township near Nanticoke. His dog was found roaming in a nearby neighborhood.

State troopers searched that area twice in August. They returned on Tuesday to search again, this time using a sonar device to look for evidence in the Susquehanna River. In a press conference Tuesday morning, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said the investigation has shown Walski is alive and moving about the area.

“He could still be in the woods. He knew how to fish and survive in the wild,” Salavantis said.

Locals were horrified when they heard about the murder four months ago. Now the possibility that Walski could still be in the area is unsettling.

“I’m very concerned and worried about him being out on the loose,” Kupka said.

“I hope he’s found. Oh my God yes, please find him and get him off the street,” Conway said.

Investigators say evidence suggests Walski planned the murder, killed his wife, then disappeared.

The investigation revealed Walski sold his vehicle, firearms and fishing boat in the days leading up to the murder. He sold Patricia’s engagement ring on July 30th, the last day her family heard from her.

Anyone with information about Walski’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police Wyoming barracks. A reward for information leading to the capture of Walski is being offered by PA Crimestoppers.