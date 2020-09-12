Hospital fire triggers “shelter in place” order

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Emergency responders filled the parking lot of UPMC Lock Haven less than 24 hours after a fire outside the hospital forced the building to evacuate.

Brandy Hamm works next door at Susque-View when the shelter in place order was issued Friday afternoon.

“I thought ‘well I’m probably going to do a 16-hour, or I’m going to be staying here you know for, until you know until they say it’s ok to go,” said Hamm.

The Department of Emergency Services placed the order because excavation crews were trying to douse the fire in the tunnel with water without fully opening it. They were concerned that oxygen would intensify the fire and smoke when they did. The shelter in place order was lifted Friday night at 8:00.

“I was just scared because with the oxygen things and we have, you know, people hooked on oxygen and they said with running it underneath that scared me,” said Hamm.

The fire happened in a construction area Thursday night hours after workers had wrapped for the day.

The hospital is still under fire watch by UPMC Lock Haven staff.