Locals react to hearing Joe Biden speak

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 19 Democratic candidates remain in the bid for the White House. One of them, presidential hopeful Joe Biden, was in Scranton earlier Wednesday for a campaign stop.

Biden’s speech highlighted a lot of topics, including his time in Scranton as a kid, teen, and adult. Dozens of people came out to listen to the presidential candidate and what he has to offer if elected.

“One of the things I am happy about in Mr. Biden’s plan is Title One funding. He wants to triple that,” Rosemary Boland, president of Scranton Federation of Teachers, said.

Boland was given the opportunity and platform to speak about school needs ahead of Biden’s speech.

“We need the help and we need a lot of it and so does every teacher and every school district across this country,” Boland said.

Boland spoke for about 10 minutes before welcoming Biden back to his hometown. The former vice president spoke about higher pay for teachers, gun reform, free community college tuition, healthcare and economic policy. Specifically, rebuilding the middle class.

“Every single solitary person, their capital gains are going to be treated like real income and they’re going to pay 40 percent of their capital gain on their capital gains tax. It’s a basic bargain to rebuild a stronger inclusive middle class,” Biden said.

About 100 people came out to listen to Biden speak.

“Got to hop out of yoga and go see Joe. I’ve been a supporter of his for many years. There are other candidates I like as well, but I wanted to come here and hear him speak,” Heather Dembert Rafter of Scranton said.

Emily Sulkowski of Mountain Top is 17 years old and will be eligible to vote in the 2020 election. Her options are weighing between Bernie Sanders and Biden.

“My father was a state trooper and my mother works for a union and I am an education major so it’s very inspiring to see someone fighting so hard for the middle class,” Sulkowski said.

Those who Eyewitness News spoke with Wednesday say this primary election has the most candidates than any other year. People say with Biden coming to Scranton, it helps them narrow down who will get their vote.

Biden left his campaign stop in Scranton to fly to Iowa for a rally Thursday. The former vice president’s campaign tells Eyewitness News Biden plans to make another stop in the Electric City before primaries.