Locals compete in famous hot dog eating contest

POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hot dogs are a popular food on the Fourth of July, but two people from the Poconos probably ate more dogs than you! That’s because they competed in the world-famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Thursday.

George Chiger of Pocono Pines took center state on ESPN vying to become top dog in his division.

“He’s 6’7. I won’t say his weight or estimate it, but he’s a big guy with the biggest heart,” Scott Lambert of Pocono Pines said.

Also representing Monroe County in an international way, Larell Marie Mele of Long Pond.

“She’s a celebrity,” Chrissie Johnson of Long Pond said with a laugh.

Back at home, they were cheered on from the Jubilee Restaurant with free hot dogs of course.

“Well, it’s something we do annually now that George has slowly grown his ability to eat a lot of hot dogs at one particular sitting,” Jubilee Restaurant manager Bill Vangilder said.

Millions of fans watched the screen for 10 tense minutes as contestants scarfed down as many hot dogs and buns as possible.

“I’m like a one hot dog kind of gal. 20 hot dogs, yeah that’s a lot of hot dogs,” Jen Vangilder of Portland, Oregon said.

Watching the contest was making Eyewitness News reporter Brianna Strunk hungry so she had to ask fans at the viewing party: how many hot dogs can they eat in 10 minutes?

“Maybe three,” Jen Vangilder said.

“Maybe five,” Bill Vangilder said.

“I don’t know, single digits,” Lambert said.

In the end, neither George or Larell were able to “ketch-up” and place in the top three but their fans are still very impressed.

“I am so proud,” Johnson said.

Larell placed 5th in her division, eating 18 hot dogs in 10 minutes. George finished in 14th place, eating 26 hot dogs.