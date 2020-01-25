Locals attend Right to Life March

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many people from our area made the trip to Washington for the Right to Life March.

Dozens gathered for an early-morning mass at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville before the trip. After the mass, a bus full of 55 people headed to the march. Some say they will never give up their fight against abortion.

“This is the 47th annual March Against Abortion. You know only God has the right to take life, to give life, so we stand up for the right of the unborn which have been violated terribly,” Christopher Calore, vice president of the Pennsylvanians for Human Life Wyoming Valley Chapter.

Planned Parenthood’s political arm blasted the Trump administration saying it’s undermining access to healthcare.