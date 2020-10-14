Local youth sports league dealing with theft of equipment valued at close to $5,000

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A youth sports league is trying to recoup the loss of nearly $5,000 of stolen gear, equipment and uniforms.

Hazle Township Youth Football League reported the burglary to Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday when they discovered someone broke into the shed at their practice facility. Among the stolen property were shoulder pads, cheerleading uniforms, and 14 football helmets.

League vice president Kurt McHugh says everything that was stolen was purchased through fundraisers, which have been limited due to COVID-19. He says the league relies on fundraising so they can keep registration fees as low as $20 and give every kid a chance to play.

The league serves at least 100 football players and cheerleaders ages five to 12.